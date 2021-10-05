In “Love is in the meadow”, Franck’s cakes bothered more than one

TELEVISION – “Unaccustomed to the things of love, our lumberjack decided to strike it hard.” These words, pronounced by the voice-over of “Love is in the meadow”, refer to Franck who, in the last episode of M6’s reality TV broadcast on Monday, October 4, caught the viewers and his two contenders. a little short.

“As a dessert, ladies, I bring you a regional specialty”, he announced to them, a box containing pastries in the hands. Franck opens the box and then explodes with laughter. In question, the shape of the cupcakes filled with cream: they look like penises.

“It’s called Rameaux, it’s a pastry specialty that we eat here in the region,” he adds. As indicated South West, one finds some “near Jonzac, Barbezieux and even Châteauneuf, on the occasion of Palm Sunday”. These phallus-shaped desserts are flavored with orange blossom or cognac.