In “Love is in the meadow”, Franck’s cakes bothered more than one

TELEVISION – “Unaccustomed to the things of love, our lumberjack decided to strike it hard.” These words, pronounced by the voice-over of “Love is in the meadow”, refer to Franck who, in the last episode of M6’s reality TV broadcast on Monday, October 4, caught the viewers and his two contenders. a little short.
“As a dessert, ladies, I bring you a regional specialty”, he announced to them, a box containing pastries in the hands. Franck opens the box and then explodes with laughter. In question, the shape of the cupcakes filled with cream: they look like penises.
“It’s called Rameaux, it’s a pastry specialty that we eat here in the region,” he adds. As indicated South West, one finds some “near Jonzac, Barbezieux and even Châteauneuf, on the occasion of Palm Sunday”. These phallus-shaped desserts are flavored with orange blossom or cognac.
They are, according to the regional daily, “a symbol of renewal”, because they are made “at the beginning of spring, which is synonymous with blossoming, renewal and fertility”.
The guests of Franck, they seem more perplexed. “Is it to set the tone for the evening? Anne-Lise asks, not without sarcasm. But, how do you eat that? ” He replies: “It’s quite easy, you grab it in your hand and eat it.” To which Cécile adds: “Either you start with the glans, or you start with the end. The goal is not to have any cream on the corner of your mouth. ” Anne-Lise doesn’t get used to it: “It’s really annoying.”
On social media, same story goes, as evidenced by some of the reactions below found on Twitter.
It’s still very uncomfortable what happens at Franck … His laughter does not help any more. # adp2021
As offering pastries in the shape of a cock wasn’t embarrassing enough, Franck feels compelled to add a gritty joke about grabbing them and taking them straight to the mouth!
Class and distinguished.#ADP# adp2021
Others, on the contrary, are amused by it.
#ADP# ADP2021 Oh my god, Franck and his pastries in the shape of coucougnettes !!
How to attack the glans? It is not necessary that there is cream which exceeds !! MDR !! 🤣🤣😂😂
The pastries, in any case, left no one indifferent.
