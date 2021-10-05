In Norway, the Tesla Model Y pushes the electric to new records

Arrived at the top of registrations in September, the Californian SUV is boosting sales of electric cars in Norway.

With the arrival of Model Y, Norway is reaching historic electrification rates! Out of 17,992 new passenger cars registered in September, 13,941 were 100% electric, for a record market share of 77.5%. By adding the 2,508 plug-in hybrid cars sold over the period, connected vehicles represented 91.5% of the new market!

After a fanfare start during the first deliveries, at the end of August, the Tesla Model Y took the lead in the Norwegian market in September. With 3,564 units sold, the American electric SUV is ahead of the Tesla Model 3, registered at 2,218 units over the period.





Cumulatively, the two flagship models of the Californian group totaled 5,782 registrations in September. By themselves, they represent more than 30% of all registrations recorded in the country, all energies combined.

Top 10 sales in Norway – September 2021

The 10 most registered cars in Norway during the month of September. The Toyota RAV4 is the only model in the ranking that is not 100% electric.