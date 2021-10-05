in search of the forgotten geological history of France

The Mont-Saint-Michel abbey, planted at the top of the rocky peak that bears it, as it was 300 million years ago. THE RIGHT CUSTOMERS

FRANCE 2 – TUESDAY 5 OCTOBER AT 9:05 PM – DOCUMENTARY

Without its geological past, France would never have become the number one tourist destination in the world. Neither the homeland of hundreds of cheeses, the cathedral of Chartres, the castles of the Loire, the slag heaps of Hauts-de-France, Mont-Saint-Michel… But who thinks about it?

To rehabilitate this natural heritage that has passed into the background, behind the technological, industrial, architectural, artistic or artisanal heritage, the geologist Arnaud Guérin had the idea of ​​proposing to the director Michael Pitiot to tell in images this other history of France. That of these landscapes familiar to everyone as they were 200 or 300 million years ago.

Here are the visitors to the Arc de Triomphe overlooking a gigantic wetland; those of the Château de Chambord, with their feet in the water; the Cotentin sheep frightened by a volcanic eruption; a mountain range of 8,000 meters above sea level instead of the current Armorican massif … All commented by the voice of Philippe Torreton with a certain theatricality. “This land was France and this unbreathable air her first breath”, says the actor.

Special effects magic

Rather than reconstituting these landscapes in synthetic images, MM. Guérin and Pitiot preferred to use natural images. Even if it takes three years to bring them together, as they explain in the fascinating making of broadcast following their documentary. Without renouncing the magic of special effects, which makes it possible to place the famous places of “eternal France” in the landscapes of millions of years ago, as assumed anachronistic landmarks. Thus the opening sequence, where we see the abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel planted at the top of the rocky peak that bears it, as it was 300 million years ago: the team of Filming has unearthed the geological equivalent in Iceland, with its glaciers with bluish reflections and its black deserts.





In the northwest of Australia today, the mangrove is similar to that which occupied the Ile-de-France

The journey through time is on. New Zealand has seen the birth of a mountain range very recently – on a geological scale – by the sea. ” We [y] goes from 0 to 3,700 meters of altitude », specifies the director, as in Brittany 300 million years ago. In the Australian bush, a salt lake corresponds to that which covered the soil of the Landes formerly. And in the northwest of Australia today, the mangrove is similar to that which occupied the Ile-de-France. “Telling me that there would have been no Paris cathedral if there had been no mangrove makes me want to know the rest”, enthuses producer Thibaut Camurat.

Rather than reconstituting these landscapes in synthetic images, Arnaud Guérin and Michael Pitiot preferred to use natural images. THE RIGHT CUSTOMERS

Some nuances appear. The mines of Hauts-de-France have a more obvious geological heritage than the Landes, where man has stubbornly transformed the landscape. “It is no longer a heritage, but a victory over natural history”, breathes Philippe Torreton, without knowing whether he regrets or salutes this victory …

“It is hard to imagine what a handful of degrees can change …”, sighs the actor in conclusion. A phrase that would have deserved to be highlighted in this educational and family program, at a time when we are beginning to realize the geological impact that a global warming of one “Handful of degrees”.

France, the fabulous trip, documentary by Michael Pitiot (Fr., 2021, 90 min). Follow-up, at 10:30 p.m., by France, the secrets of a fabulous trip, making of by David Perrier (Fr., 2021, 55 min). Available on France 2 and on Lumni.