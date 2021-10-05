in the Canaries, an elderly couple finds refuge on a small boat

The small boat moored in the port has become their refuge. For two weeks, Margaretha and Luis, 80 and 90, have settled in the few square meters of their boat, abandoning their home to escape the lava from the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma.

The offers of temporary relocation, offered by the authorities to the 6,000 displaced people of this island in the Canary archipelago, did not suit this couple married for 60 years.

“I had this idea of ​​the boat, this old boat that we had there. We took some things and we settled in,” Luis Rodriguez Diaz, a retired digestive surgeon, told AFP.

Named “Hamurabi”, the couple’s boat measures 6.4 meters and has only required an engine change in 35 years.

It is here, in the port of Tazacorte, that Luis and his wife, the Dutchwoman Margaretha Straates now live, with the Cumbre Vieja volcano behind them, which has been spewing lava and ash since September 19.

Installed in the aft part of the boat, the couple have a radio, a small fridge, a computer – with internet – and have for company a cat, taken in during their exodus.

The cabin, cramped, forces you to contort. Margaretha knows something about it, she who bumps her head every time she walks in. “I already have three bumps,” she complains.

– Hold on –

The couple usually live in Todoque, a village almost completely razed from the map by the lava flow.

“The police came and told us ‘you have to go now, right now’ and we walked out with what we had on us,” Luis recalls.

They had never imagined that the eruption would be so violent and destroy so far more than 1,000 buildings, misled like many other inhabitants of the island by the last eruption in 1971 of the Teneguia volcano, “a amiable volcano which has little destroyed “, underlines Margaretha.





As of Sunday, their house was up and running, but the anguish remained. “It feels so bad,” she said.

Despite this, the couple, no doubt helped by a life of travelers, hold their own in the face of adversity.

Luis and Margaretha got to know each other in the 1950s. Luis was then taking a trip to Europe offered to him by his sister to congratulate him after his medical degree.

“I was in a park in Amsterdam with my best friend when we ran into the sexiest man I had seen in my life,” recalls Margaretha, who was 16 at the time.

– Amsterdam, Gibraltar, Zimbabwe, La Palma … –

The two young people then exchanged addresses and some time later they were married in Gibraltar, a small British territory in the far south of the Iberian Peninsula, their only solution to avoid getting married religiously in Spain then ruled by the dictator Franco.

They then lived in London and then in Rhodesia, the former name of Zimbabwe, where Luis suddenly became “the reference caregiver for an area as large as Galicia”, a region in the north-west of Spain where he comes from.

In 1977, the couple felt it was time to return to Spain where Franco had died two years earlier.

“It is better to go back to Spain, as I am getting older,” said Luis, who had feared for a time that “he would never be able to come back”.

Sixty years of marriage, two cramped weeks and a volcanic eruption: the couple could not avoid some tensions but always knew how to overcome them wisely.

In the port, showers, washing machines and restaurants allow them to resist, in addition to their daily walk to the village.

“No one” can tell them when they can find their home, regrets Margaretha before noting mischievously that after two weeks of eruption, the day of the football championship has finally taken over the volcano on the radio.