In the United States, the Minister of Justice worries about threats against teachers

He said he saw an increase in threats from parents opposed to wearing masks or vaccinating their children.

Washington is concerned about the growing violence facing American teachers, from parents opposed to wearing masks or being vaccinated against Covid-19. The United States Attorney General (United States Attorney General) Merrick Garland alerted his administration and the FBI to the matter in a memo on Monday, October 4.

“In recent months, there has been a worrying increase in forms of harassment, intimidation, threats or violence”, against teachers and school officials, he said. “Threats against our officials are not only illegal, they are contrary to the intrinsic values ​​of our nation.”

The note does not detail where these threats come from. But it follows dozens of incidents noted in recent months involving furious parents opposing the obligation to wear a mask on their child, or to have them vaccinated. A subject become a political issue between Democrats and Republicans.





Very heated debates on how to teach the history of racism also animate the United States. “America’s Public Schools and Faculty Face Imminent Threat”, had alerted the National School Boards Association, a large organization of educational professionals, in a letter to Joe Biden last week. She was asking “help from the police”.