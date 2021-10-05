Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu is back!

Tennis takes back its rights in Indian Wells where, eighteen months ago, the tournament was canceled at the last moment and to everyone’s surprise, because it was only the beginning of the Covid wave on the tennis circuit, which would quickly take a break until August 2020. In the Californian desert, the women’s tournament begins Wednesday, the men’s tournament Thursday.
The draw was rather lenient for the French since they are two (Alizé Cornet and Caroline Garcia) to have inherited as their first opponent a player from the qualifications (whose last round takes place this Tuesday). Fiona Ferro (83rd) will face Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu (61st) while guest Elsa Jacquemot (18, 374th) will face Belarusian Dayana Yastremska (75th).
Towards a Raducanu-Halep duel?
For her first competition since her incredible title at the US Open, where she had to go through qualifying, the Briton, now 22nd in the WTA (she was 150th before her Grand Slam title), but still only 18 years old, will resume against the winner of the match between Colombian Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (71st) and Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (100th). Before a possible duel, in the next round, against the former world n ° 1 Simona Halep …