Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu is back!

Towards a Raducanu-Halep duel?

For her first competition since her incredible title at the US Open, where she had to go through qualifying, the Briton, now 22nd in the WTA (she was 150th before her Grand Slam title), but still only 18 years old, will resume against the winner of the match between Colombian Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (71st) and Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (100th). Before a possible duel, in the next round, against the former world n ° 1 Simona Halep …