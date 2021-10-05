INFOGRAPHICS. Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig … Which James Bond is the most popular?

Over 50 years Agent 007’s adventures have been made into movies. As the 25th film in the franchise hits theaters this Wednesday, BFMTV.com wondered which one has been the audience’s favorite to date.

Expected since spring 2020, the last James Bond, No time to die, finally released in French cinemas, this Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Will this 25th opus become one of the most cult of the saga? Difficult to say at the moment, even if the reviews seem rather positive for the moment.

Already released in many countries, No time to die also collects very good marks on IMDb, the largest collaborative database in the world (7.7 out of 10). However, we should not ignite too quickly because only 33,000 users of the platform have voted for the moment. On average, a James Bond is rated 180,000 times on IMDB, a figure that tends to increase over time (over 600,000 ratings for Casino Royale and Sky Fall).

What is the most popular James Bond?

However, these first public feedbacks are very good, compared to the previous films. The infographic below shows the ratings given by the public to each part of the saga, from the first, Dr. No (1962), until the penultimate, Spectrum (2015).

The last installments of the saga, those where Agent 007 is played by Daniel Craig, clearly seem to be popular with the public. With approximately 4 out of 5 stars, Sky Fall and Casino Royale are by far the best rated, both on AlloCiné and IMDB. The second favorite actor of the public seems to be Sean Connery, the first to play the spy.

Which James Bond made the most entries in France?

Unsurprisingly, the top-rated films are often the ones that have drawn the most viewers in theaters. The infographic below displays the number of admissions made in France for each opus of the saga, since the first, Dr. No (1962), until the penultimate, Spectrum (2015).





If the first films with Sean Connery attracted a lot of spectators in the 1960s, it was once again Daniel Craig who finished first with Sky Fall. Sam Mendes’ feature drew nearly 7 million viewers in 2012, topping by a short head Goldfinger, released in 1964 (6.7 million admissions).

Which James Bond has generated the most revenue in the world?

If the number of admissions is often the main criterion for evaluating the success of a film in France, the major American studios prefer to base themselves on the international box office, i.e. the revenue generated by the film in the whole world.

These figures must, however, be placed in context. Operation Tonerre had for example realized “only” 141 million dollars of receipts in 1965, that is to say almost 10 times less than Sky Fall in 2012 (1.1 billion). However, when inflation is taken into account (value of the dollar in September 2021), the two films come closer, as shown in the infographic below.

Daniel Craig and Skyfall acclaimed

The contemporary interpreter of James Bond, Daniel Craig, therefore seems to be the best of the saga. His films are the most appreciated by the public, those which achieve the most admissions and generate the most money.

One opus stands out in particular, the 23rd: Sky Fall, produced by Sam Mendes in 2012. The eponymous song, performed by Adèle, also had international success, winning numerous awards and placing at the top of the charts in many countries, including France.