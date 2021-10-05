More

    Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp outage, new Netflix programs, a possible Pixel 6 leak

    Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Monday, October 4: a massive blackout on Facebook and Instagram, To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

    Big failure in the Facebook ecosystem

    A blackout has hit the services of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger WhatsApp. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 4, an outage affected these four services, both on PC and mobile. This lasted until the middle of the night.

    The Netflix October Show

    We’ve updated our article on upcoming programs on the SVoD platform. The October selection places the French stand-up stars in the foreground with One Night in Paris.


    A possible Google Pixel 6 leak

    A few days before its official presentation, scheduled for October 19, the Google Pixel 6 Pro would already be unveiled by a tech YouTuber. The latter has published a video where he presents photos that he claims to come from Google’s device.

    Stuart

