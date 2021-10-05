instruction to switch to 24/7 operation

The Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, insisted Monday in Oran on the need to optimize the operation of national port infrastructures to guarantee support for economic operators in order to invest in markets abroad.





On the sidelines of his visit to the construction site of the new terminal of the international airport of Oran “Ahmed Benbella”, Mr. Benabderrahmane discussed the extension project of the container terminal of the port of Oran, stressing the need for ” optimize the operation of national port infrastructures, by moving to a 24/7 operation “to be able to support economic operators to enter foreign markets”, reports the agency APS.

In this sense, he said he had instructed the Minister of Transport to set up the 7/7 system in all the country’s port infrastructures.

Mr. Benabderrahmane also noted that “the port of Arzew is not operated while that of Oran only operates at 70% of its capacity”, qualifying “inadmissible” the long waiting period for the container handling.

“A container should not stay in port for more than 24 hours,” he said, calling for reflection on the efficient and optimal use of these infrastructures so that they can play their role economically.

Extension of the container terminal at the port of Oran: the project progress rate exceeds 98%

The director of public works of the wilaya of Oran, Djamila Belmokdad, indicated on Monday that the rate of progress of the extension project of the container terminal of the port of Oran, supported by the Algerian group Chinese “Meditram Check” exceeded 98%.





The major works of this project were 100% completed, said Djamila Belmokdad, who was among the officials accompanying the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, who made a working and inspection visit to the wilaya. She explained that this extension will allow the port of Oran, by applying international standards, to improve the quality of its services.

With the reception of this important project, some 500,000 containers will be treated annually in a first step to gradually reach one million containers per year in the coming years, it was explained, stressing that the port will accommodate large tonnage ships of the “Panamax” type, the loading capacity of which varies between 4,000 to 8,000 containers.

As a reminder, the planned works, with an envelope of 12 billion DA allocated by the public authorities, relate to an embankment over 16.5 hectares to reach a total area of ​​approximately 24 ha and the construction of a quay. berth 460 meters long and 14 meters draft in accordance with international standards in force in the Mediterranean basin.

The Company of the Port of Oran (EPO) has also granted an envelope of nearly 300 million DA for the realization of some installations and amenities, such as public lighting and the construction of a headquarters of the administration in charge of the management of the terminal and a technical workshop, among others, it was indicated.

In parallel with the container terminal extension project, the port of Oran will be strengthened by the acquisition of two container unloading mechanisms and 7 others for loading and transferring containers from the quay to the terminal, which will give a new dynamic in port activity.