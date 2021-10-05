Investigation of the financial prosecutor on Orpea, according to Challenges



INVESTIGATION OF THE FINANCIAL OFFICE ON ORPÉA, BASED ON CHALLENGES

PARIS (Reuters) – Orpea shares fell sharply on the stock market on Tuesday after information from Challenges on an investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) targeting the group for complicity in tax fraud and aggravated money laundering, in particular.

In its online edition, Challenges reports that a search, carried out by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses (OCLCIFF), took place at the group’s headquarters in Puteaux (Hauts-de-Seine) retirement homes last March.





The magazine adds that several Orpea executives have been heard by the police, including the general manager Yves Le Masne, concerning a financial package that has made it possible to buy some retirement homes in France.

In response to the report, Orpea told Reuters it was not a party to the proceedings and did not have access to the file. The group adds that the information at its disposal does not allow it to say that there was a retro-commission.

“The investigations relate to the sale, in 2008, of a retirement home in Orpea, France, and more particularly the tax treatment of this sale by sellers, outside the group,” writes Orpea.

Orpea, which says it fully cooperates with the authorities, stresses that the group and its management are not directly concerned.

He specifies that investigators carried out a search at the headquarters of the group last March and heard several employees.

Contacted, the PNF was not immediately available.

Around 4:20 p.m., the Orpea title fell 6.18% to 93.82 euros on the Paris Stock Exchange where the CAC 40 rose by around 1%.

(Report Juliette Portala, with the contribution of Piotr Lipinski, Claude Chendjou, edited by Sophie Louet)