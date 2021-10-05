investigation opened by the national financial prosecutor’s office and search of the headquarters

The French group of private clinics and retirement homes is the target of a preliminary investigation by the national financial prosecutor’s office into the sale of a retirement home in 2008.

The national financial prosecutor confirmed to AFP to conduct the investigations, on the relinquishment of the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor’s office, and specified that searches have taken place, as revealed by the magazine Challenges.

Read alsoOrpea accelerates its expansion in Europe

“In March 2021, a search took place at the head office of Orpea, followed by the hearing of certain employees of the group by investigators“, For its part indicated the group in a statement sent to AFP, explaining to have”fully cooperated in the various investigations carried out“. “To our knowledge, the investigations relate to the sale in 2008 of a retirement home in Orpea in France, and more particularly the tax treatment of this sale by sellers, outside the group.“, He added, also stressing not to have access to the file.





The group of retirement homes and private clinics further argued that “the information available to (he) confirms that there was no retrocommission“And that neither he nor”its managers (are not) directly concerned“. According to Challenges, the director general Yves Le Masne was notably heard, as part of an investigation for “complicity in tax fraud and aggravated money laundering“, Relating to”the financial arrangement that made it possible to buy some retirement homes in France“.

Read alsoJustice is arming itself in the face of the challenges of financial litigation

This information caused the price of Orpea to fall on the Paris Bourse: close to equilibrium since the opening, it yielded 4.44% around 5:00 p.m., in a market up 1.42%. It gave up more than 10% after the publication of Challenges. Born in 1989, Orpea is today at the head of a network of 1,156 establishments in 23 countries, and posted a net profit in the first half up 40% to 102.4 million euros for a turnover of business of 2.07 billion euros.