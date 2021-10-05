Investigation opened by UEFA concerning OM and OL / C3 / OM & OL / SOFOOT.com

Another kind of Olympico.

Respectively hosts of Galatasaray and Brøndby last Thursday in the Europa League, OM and OL are in the sights of UEFA. According to The team, the European body opened an investigation into the overflows that took place at the Vélodrome and at the Groupama Stadium. For the Phocéens, it would be a question of studying the projections of objects and the blockages of passage in the stadium. After the draw against the Stambouliotes (0-0), the situation degenerated, especially on the forecourt of the enclosure where four police officers were injured and five people (three Turks and two Marseillais) arrested.





As for the Lyon region, it is a slight invasion of the field and blockades of passages that UEFA will be scrutinizing. As in Marseille, the situation got somewhat out of hand after the final whistle, when an OL supporter was arrested in the city center. In all, seven people were arrested (including a Dane) in connection with this meeting. The disciplinary committee must meet on October 18 and give its verdict on October 22. Having already a record with the body, the two clubs are exposed to sanctions which could range from a simple fine behind closed doors.

Who will have the biggest?

LT