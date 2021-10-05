Ionity launches discounted offer

Until now limited to fee-for-service, the Ionity consortium is launching a new subscription formula. Called Ionity Passport, it provides access to the service at a reduced price.

As it approaches the 400 stations deployed in Europe, the operator Ionity is changing its price list. Concretely, two formulas are now available:

Ionity Direct which is based on the fee-for-service payment system already offered by the operator since the launch of the network. Accessible directly via the Ionity application, it allows you to adjust your charge without a subscription. Obviously, the prices are not very advantageous. In France, the service is billed by the minute. Count 0.79 € / minute for conventional chargers and 0.39 € / min for tri-standard terminals limited to 50 kW.

Formula Monthly cost Charge price in France Ionity Direct – 0.79 € / min 0.35 € / min (50 kW tri-standard terminal)

Ionity Passport € 17.99 0.39 € / min

For regular users

Should we fall for Ionity Passport? In practice, everything will depend on the use. If you regularly use the network terminals, the economic results are favorable. On a 20-minute charge, the savings amount to almost € 9. It will therefore only take two charges of this type to make the subscription profitable.

The decision will also depend on the type of vehicle you want to charge. If your charging power is low (100 kW and less), it is better to refrain from the subscription and favor the small 50 kW network terminals, displayed at an almost identical price.

If you are interested in the Ionity Passport formula, finally consider putting the different offers in competition. Because if this subscription is new at Ionity, it is already in place with partner manufacturers of the network. At Kia, the Ionity Power subscription is billed at € 13 / month and allows access to network terminals at a rate of € 0.29 / min. More interesting, however, it remains reserved for customers of the brand.