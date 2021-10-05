iPhone 13 Pro: the refresh rate of 120 Hz adapts … to your gestures

2

The iPhone 13 Pro brought something new this year: a screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. A technology long demanded from Apple, but which does not yet work as on Android.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Introductory price € 1,279





All

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB All

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB Rakuten Rakuten 1,099.99

SFR SFR 1,119.00

Amazon Amazon 1,159.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,159.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,159.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,159.00

Phox Phox 1,164.90

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,165.95

LDLC LDLC 1,166.95

Darty.com Darty.com 1,509.00

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 1,509.00

E. Leclerc – High-Tech E. Leclerc – High-Tech 1,743.90 Rakuten Rakuten 1,099.99

SFR SFR 1,119.00

Amazon Amazon 1,159.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,159.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,159.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,159.00

Phox Phox 1,164.90

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,165.95

LDLC LDLC 1,166.95 Amazon Amazon 1,279.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,279.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,279.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,279.00

Phox Phox 1,284.90

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,285.95

LDLC LDLC 1,286.95 SFR SFR 1,469.00

Amazon Amazon 1,509.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,509.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,509.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,509.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,509.00

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 1,509.00

Phox Phox 1,514.90

LDLC LDLC 1,516.95

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,516.95

Rakuten Rakuten 1,582.90 SFR SFR 1,699.00

Amazon Amazon 1,739.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,739.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,739.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,739.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,739.00

E. Leclerc – High-Tech E. Leclerc – High-Tech 1,743.90

Phox Phox 1,744.90

LDLC LDLC 1,746.95

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,746.95

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 2,813.33 How the price table works Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Introductory price € 1,259







All

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB All

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB SFR SFR 1,219.00

Amazon Amazon 1,259.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,259.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,259.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,259.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,259.00

Phox Phox 1,264.90

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,265.95

LDLC LDLC 1,266.95

Rakuten Rakuten 1,699.99 SFR SFR 1,219.00

Amazon Amazon 1,259.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,259.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,259.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,259.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,259.00

Phox Phox 1,264.90

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,265.95

LDLC LDLC 1,266.95

Rakuten Rakuten 1,699.99 SFR SFR 1,349.00

Amazon Amazon 1,379.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,379.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,379.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,379.00

Phox Phox 1,384.90

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,385.95

LDLC LDLC 1,386.95 SFR SFR 1,579.00

Amazon Amazon 1,609.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,609.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,609.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,609.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,609.00

Phox Phox 1,614.90

LDLC LDLC 1,616.95

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,616.95 SFR SFR 1,799.00

Amazon Amazon 1,839.00

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,839.00

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 1,839.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,839.00

Cdiscount Cdiscount 1,839.00

Phox Phox 1,844.90

LDLC LDLC 1,846.95

Materiel.net Materiel.net 1,846.95 How the price table works

This year, one of the flagship novelties of the Pro version of the iPhone 13 is ProMotion, Apple’s in-house technology corresponding to the 120 Hz refresh rate, which appeared in 2017 with the first iPad Pro. In 2021, it is available on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, in an adaptive formula – the rate oscillates between 10 and 120 Hz depending on use. A novelty at Apple, but which has already been present for almost two years with the Android competition, and in particular at Samsung, which offers it on the Galaxy S range.

Operation linked to use rather than content The integration of technology, however, seems very different on the latest Apple products. The American site Inc. discovered that the adaptive display refresh of the iPhone 13 Pro is proportional to the speed of your finger movement on the screen, and not simply related to the type of content displayed. So when scrolling through text or your Twitter timeline, the refresh rate is 60Hz. By speeding up the scrolling a little more, this rate will drop to 90Hz or 120Hz at most. On the other hand, if you are only reading statically, then the refresh does not exceed 10 Hz, which is the minimum available. This makes it possible to gain autonomy, in a transparent manner for the user. This is also why in many tests, the autonomy measures of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max defy everything that was noted on the model of last year.