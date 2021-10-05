iPhone 8: the smartphone is 100% free with this method 🔥

This edition of the RED Deal is crazy: RED by SFR offers you an iPhone 8 if you take its 100 GB mobile plan. It is the best offer that can be seen on the smartphone today, you have to act quickly before the breaks of stock.

RED by SFR is putting RED DEal back in the spotlight today. As part of this exceptional operation, the operator offers you a refurbished iPhone 8, the smartphone costs you 0 euros and it is delivered within a few days after your order. To take advantage of it, all you have to do is take the 100 GB package, it is also on promotion. This is the best value for money at the moment on such a smartphone.

To see the RED Deal in detail, it’s here:

See the offer on the iPhone 8

RED by SFR is doing very well with this RED Deal. The operator has already distinguished himself with similar operations in the past and these have been very successful. Indeed, the iPhone 8 always left in a few hours, so that the event always ended before its official end date, due to lack of available stocks. The current offer is due to end on October 11, but it may well disappear at any time for the same reason.

A 100 GB mobile plan on offer in addition to the iPhone 8

To receive this iPhone 8 for free, you must take the 100 GB mobile plan put forward by RED by SFR as part of the RED Deal. This exceptional offer is the most interesting of recent years, it is an opportunity not to be missed. Here is the detail of the formula concerned by this large-scale operation.

The mobile plan that allows you to use an iPhone 8 for free costs 15 euros per month instead of 20 euros for unlimited calls, SMS and MMS with 100 GB of data (and 13 GB from the EU and the DOM ). As you can see, it benefits from a 25% discount compared to its base price, this is the other crazy bonus of this RED Deal.

This mobile plan comes with a 24 month commitment. This is not in the habits of RED by SFR which is rather known for its range without commitment of duration, but that does not make this RED Deal less relevant – on the contrary. Over 24 months, ie the duration of the engagement, you pay 360 euros. For its part, the price of the iPhone 8 is 180 euros when it is not offered. By subtracting the price of the smartphone, this package drops to 180 euros for two years, you can not do better than these 7.50 euros per month. In addition, you have absolutely the possibility of reselling the phone.





What should you know about the iPhone 8?

This iPhone 8 signed Apple is entitled to all the know-how of the Apple brand. We obviously appreciate the design of the smartphone, signature of the manufacturer, but also its technical characteristics. It benefits from an excellent quality-price ratio as normal, as much to say that this offer is quite simply exceptional, because the phone is offered by RED by SFR. We could not do better for this model still up to date.

The iPhone 8 is a perfect smartphone for everyday life, it offers a nice, pleasant grip and an efficient design with simple and refined finishes. At first, there is a 4.7-inch screen with a central button that allows you to return to the home page – it is one of the last Apple models to take advantage of the latter’s presence. On the power side, we can count on the A11 Bionic chip to allow a general experience fluid and without latency.

Otherwise, we also appreciate the presence of the front sensor and the rear sensor on this iPhone 8. The photo offer is very suitable for a smartphone in this category, it is also the case for the autonomy of the phone. The model put forward by RED by SFR is a reconditioned with the grade “good condition”, it comes with 64 GB of storage.

See the offer on the iPhone 8

A range of mobile plans with no time commitment

RED by SFR is known for its non-binding formulas, which have contributed to its success for years. As part of the RED Deal, the 100 GB mobile plan comes with a 24-month commitment, which changes the operator’s habits, but which allows you to take advantage of the iPhone 8 Pro offered. Let’s see the rest of the formulas offered at the moment, these are also entitled to discounts.

RED by SFR’s most popular mobile plan is priced at 15 euros per month (instead of 20 euros) for unlimited calls, SMS and MMS with 100 GB of data. It’s simple, it’s the same as the one put forward under the RED Deal, except that it is non-binding. For the same price, it is therefore more in your interest to seize the current offer in order to receive the iPhone 8 for free, even if it means reselling the smartphone as soon as it is received.

Finally, RED by SFR is breaking down its mobile plan into three other offers which may also be relevant. You can choose between 1, 70, 100 or 130 GB of Internet for respective prices of 5, 13, 15 and 19 euros per month. Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS are included, the volume of data changes so that everyone can find their account. All are relevant, but none is worth the RED Deal with the iPhone 8 being promoted by the operator today, you won’t find better. The phone is free and the 100 GB plan costs you just a few euros per month.

To discover the RED Deal at RED by SFR, it’s here:

See the offer on the iPhone 8