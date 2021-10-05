Iris Mittenaere in bodysuit: her darling Diego El Glaoui captivated at the Etam fashion show

An unfailing complicity: this is the outfit that Diego El Glaoui and Iris Mittenaere wore for the Etam Live Show, on Monday, October 4, 2021. The lingerie brand put dance in the spotlight in a parade organized at the Opéra Garnier , in Paris, during which several artists provided the musical atmosphere. First, Handel’s Sarabande was played by the Orchester national de Paris.

Lala & Ce, Juliette Armanet, Imany, Le Diouck, Molly Lewis and Australian duo Shouse performed as the models paraded. In the front row, many personalities were invited from Carla Bruni to Lena Mahfouf, Benoît Magimel, Alice Belaïdi, Camille Lellouche, Tristane Banon through our national Iris Mittenaere.





Dressed in a black silk bodysuit and a large, negligee-style jacket, the influencer was accompanied by her man Diego El Glaoui. In photos taken at the dinner after the event, he could be seen snapping her from all angles. Beautiful pictures that we may soon find on the Instagram account of Miss Universe.

With the arrival of Maeva Coucke, Flora Coquerel, Alicia Aylies, Laury Thilleman and Marine Lorphelin, the Miss France were in the spotlight.

The evening was broadcast at 10:45 p.m. on W9 and presented by Marie Portolano. Feathers, tutus, bodysuits … dance was the primary inspiration for the French brand’s fashion show.