Iris Mittenaere, sublime, appears with sublime shorts, the perfect piece for this fall!

A true icon of fashion and elegance, Iris Mittenaere kicks off the fall season with shorts that could become the must-have must-have for the next few weeks. Absolutely radiant, the former Miss France actually made an extremely remarkable outing. A publication which naturally has not once again failed to elicit a large number of laudatory comments. Objeko tells you more!

Iris Mittenaere : shorts that everyone agrees!

Beauty always in the spotlight

Definitely, Iris Mittenaere has not ceased to be talked about in recent days. Indeed, before creating the event on social networks with this absolutely flamboyant new outfit, the young woman was already making the buzz with a scathing statement to say the least. Visibly tired ofhear from false rumors about him, the sweetheart of Diego El Glaoui its actually grabbed his account Instagram to dot the i’s.

For several days, Iris Mittenaere is the subject of many discussions on the Web regarding her possible pregnancy. Even if the pretty brunette has never hidden her wish to one day become a mother, this does not seem to be relevant. An opportunity for her to put things back in place as she did this Saturday, October 2. “Three times a year, I am told that I am pregnant… This summer, many people believed in it. I even had the right to ‘All my congratulations’ in some places I went …I do not know how to take it “. Indeed, this is not the first time that the former beauty queen has faced such remarks. A situation which obviously is not easy for him to cope with.

An important focus

Already last September, Iris Mittenaere thus replied a surfer who found her belly extremely round “No, I just didn’t get it in. My stomach is often swollen and it swells me to put it in ”. Before adding: “Half of my girlfriends have this problem… For my part, when I do not eat gluten at all during the day, I am less bloated … I take the probiotics, but nothing miraculous. My solution is to eat healthy (but you know me, I can’t do it too much). (…) I think you have to relax the swelling belly “. A closed subject that leaves room for another media outlet, particularly popular on the part of Iris Mittenaere.





Indeed on the occasion of a new publication on Instagram, Iris Mittenaere strikes a pose in an outfit that suits her perfectly. Dressed in a jacket in gray tones, she completes her style with little white shorts that once again allow her pretty figure to be admired. Extremely smiling, the young woman simply shines on the screen. It didn’t take much more to generate a huge wave of positive reactions from fans who were still very happy to see her again. This look did indeed seem to be unanimous among its many subscribers. However, this is obviously not the only publication of Iris. Mittenaere which creates the event on the Web. Objeko You can prove it to you without further delay.

A real madness

If the former Miss France reaped the congratulations of her audience for the choice of these little white shorts, she is even much stronger this Sunday, October 3. For this new appearance on social networks, Iris Mittenaere actually lends itself to the game of photographers in a magnificent beige pantsuit. In front of a powerful racing car, the pretty brunette therefore once again plays the models to the delight of those who follow her. In just a few hours, this series of pictures has indeed collected nearly 100,000 likes, but also over 21,500 comments. A score that must certainly leave a large number of Internet users dreaming.

Once again, Iris Mittenaere was able to measure his immense popularity with his fans. But we must admit that this publication was special to say the least. Indeed in a very exceptional way, the young woman offers her subscribers to participate in a competition of which the first prize is enough to arouse envy. It is indeed a question of winning an invitation to Iris’s private party. Mittenaere that it will organize on October 13th. So a lot of fans didn’t hesitate to jump in to maybe get the chance to meet their idol that day. A very nice gift from a real star who is always very generous with his community. In summary, another very nice shot from the one who is still considered by many to be one of the most beautiful women in France.



