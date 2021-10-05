is Brian Laundrie’s sister hiding a secret?

While Brian Laundrie is still actively sought after the disappearance and the discovery of the corpse of his fiancée Gabby Petito, his sister has distanced herself from her family.

Is the Laundrie family about to tear themselves apart? While outside their home in Florida, many rallies are taking place to demand answers in the investigation into the death of Gabby Petito, the sister of Brian Laundrie, the victim’s fiancé, agreed to answer a few questions. Asked by the American media including TMZ, Cassie Laundrie explained, in front of her home, to be as frustrated as the whole world in the face of the lack of answers concerning this affair. His brother returned home on the 1er last September, when he had just spent several months traveling through American national parks with Gabby Petito. But it was alone, in their van, that the 23-year-old returned home, refusing to say where his partner was. The parents of the latter officially reported her disappearance on September 11 after days of trying to reach her. His body was then discovered in Wyoming on September 19. Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie has also vanished and a federal arrest warrant has been issued for him.





For many, the Laundries would protect their son by lying to the police. They claim they don’t know where he is or what happened to Gabby. The sister of the young man wanted said Monday to have the “broken heart, like everyone” by this story. She also revealed that an argument had recently divided her family, indicating that in addition to not hearing from her brother and losing her sister-in-law, she no longer spoke to her parents or their parents. lawyer. She was asked about the possible role of her parents in the escape of their son and did not rule out this possibility, simply confiding: “I do not know”. She similarly answered the question of whether her brother had killed Gabby, whose death was confirmed to be homicide.

A mysterious camping trip

A camping trip for Brian’s parents, with their son, raises questions in particular. They left from September 6 to 8, when Gabby’s parents had not yet reported the young woman’s disappearance. Cassie Laundrie had assured mid-September on the show “Good Morning America” ​​not to have spoken to her brother since his return to Florida. Yet it was revealed this weekend that she too was with her family on those days camping. “As far as I know, Cassie was with them that day. She saw her brother Brian on the 1er September when he returned, then September 6 at the Fort de Soto campsite. The authorities are aware, ”confirmed the lawyer for the Laundrie. Regarding her television interview in early September, he said it was a response to a question she simply misunderstood.