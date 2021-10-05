Israel: Plan To Allow Vaccinated Tourists To Travel To The Country As Of November Is Under Consideration

Tourists will need to present a valid health pass issued by their country

Israel’s Ministry of Tourism is reportedly currently working on a plan to allow vaccinated foreigners to travel to the country as early as November, after more than a year and a half of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan is currently under review by the Department of Health.

To date, only people with a first-degree relative residing in the country or having compelling family events (marriage, illness or burial) could go to Israel on condition that a file with the required documents is put together.





Last week, Israel lifted the ban on citizens traveling to “red countries,” with high rates of coronavirus contamination.

Until now, to get to these destinations, Israelis had to apply for special permission from a special committee.

Then, upon their return to Israel, both vaccinated and unvaccinated Israelis had to self-isolate for a week.

A full list of rules for traveling in red, orange and yellow countries is available on the Department of Health website.

For now, citizens vaccinated with all three doses, or their second dose less than 6 months ago, are exempt from quarantine upon return to Israel.