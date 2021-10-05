it is no longer possible to buy a license, a first in 36 years of existence

With Windows 11, Microsoft is inaugurating a new method of acquisition and distribution: contrary to what has been done for nearly 40 years, it is no longer possible to buy the operating system. Why is that ? Simply because the OS is free for those who already have a Windows 10 license.

If you assemble your desktop PC yourself, you will most likely need a Windows license (unless of course you opt for an alternative OS). And since Windows 11 has just been released, why not go straight for the new version of the operating system?





With Windows 11, Microsoft is making an unexpected change: it is not possible to purchase the operating system individually. Of course, manufacturers can still acquire a license of Windows 11 in order to embed the OS in their PC. But for individuals as for companies, Microsoft does not license Windows 11, license that allows a full installation of the operating system via an ISO image.

Windows 11 license can no longer be purchased

36 years ago a new operating system was released by Microsoft. Its name, you certainly know it: Windows. While it was possible at the time to purchase software on physical media (floppy disks), Windows’ distribution method has evolved greatly over time. We went from CD-Rom to DVD, then to the bootable USB key or to the simple license number acquired on the Web. But anyway, buying a license for the latest version of Windows has always been possible… Until today.

And indeed, on the Microsoft site, there is no way to acquire a license for Windows 11. No activation code, no physical media, as was the case for Windows 10 at launch … The information was confirmed to us today from a Microsoft spokesperson, during an event organized by the Redmond giant in the heart of Paris.

But rest assured, it is nevertheless possible to buy Windows 10. And this is the subtlety of the operation: to acquire Windows 11, it is necessary to go through a license of Windows 10. And since the new operating system is free for those who have a license of the old edition, acquiring a Windows 11 license is ultimately painless and transparent.

Therefore, by purchasing Windows 10, you also acquire Windows 11. The activation code is valid in both cases. So do not panic if you have to install the operating system on a machine mounted by you, or a PC completely devoid of OS (yes, it is possible).

Read also: from Windows 1 to Windows 11, back on the history of a symbol of consumer computing