Italy: Donnarumma worried before his return to Milan – football

A few months after his departure at the end of his contract, Gianluigi Donnarumma will return to Milan with the Italian squad. A special moment for the goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain, who fears the treatment reserved by the public of San Siro.

Incumbent in the last two games of Paris Saint-Germain, and in particular against Manchester City (2-0) in the Champions League, Gianluigi Donnarumma does not yet arrive calm in the selection.

Not to mention the first defeat conceded in Rennes (2-0) on Sunday in Ligue 1, the Italian is preparing to play a Nations League semi-final against Spain on Wednesday (8.45 p.m.) San Siro.

A special moment for the former AC Milan goalkeeper, who left this summer after a financial disagreement with management. What the supporters have a hard time forgetting.

Donnarumma indeed suffered a lot of criticism and mockery from fans who renamed him. Dollarumma … Suddenly, the Parisian is afraid of receiving special treatment. I’m excited to come back, confided the Italian. The city and the club of Milan have been important in my life. I hope there will be no whistles. I always gave everything to the Rossonero club, until the end.

No problem with Pioli and Maldini …

And if something negative happens, I will also be owed because it is a very important game, the semi-final of the Nations League, added the 22-year-old goalkeeper. I hope the supporters can help us. At least Donnarumma does not fear a reunion with trainer Stefano Pioli and technical director Paolo Maldini, his former superiors who have obviously turned the page.

I am and I will always be a supporter of AC Milan, certified the best player of the Euro this t. I’m happy for Pioli, I often listen to his statements. I said hello to Maldini yesterday (Sunday) and compliment him. There will be no problem, we are adults. If they meet, the two Milanese may take the opportunity to hear about his situation at the club. And to ask him if he is not afraid of losing the favor of the selector Roberto Mancini.





… nor with Navas

There will be no problem, reassured Donnarumma. I am Paris to play and what happens is normal at the start. But I am sure that everything will be fine. In Paris, I am happy, I make my way and I am sure that everything will work out. Apparently, the former Rossonero fears the San Siro public much more than the competition from Keylor Navas.

