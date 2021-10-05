Jean-Marie Villemin in prison: his wife Christine left to herself to raise their other son

Jean-Marie and Christine Villemin have lived through drama after drama. On October 16, 1984, they lost their son Grégory, found dead, hand and foot in the Vologne region. In addition to mourning, the spouses find themselves at the heart of a real media soap opera in spite of themselves, and are even suspected by Justice in the murder of their own son. A dark affair that will tarnish the life of the couple, who nevertheless awaits a happy event, since Christine Villemin is pregnant with twins. But everything changed on March 29, 1985.

That day, Jean-Marie Villemin seizes his rifle and kills his cousin Bernard Laroche, charged and arrested earlier (November 5, precisely) for the murder of little Gregory, and whom he considers to be the murderer of his child. This gesture will obviously have serious consequences: Jean-Marie Villemin is arrested while his wife, who was hospitalized urgently and has just lost one of her children, finds herself all alone.





Just before being taken to the penitentiary center, Jean-Marie Villemin barely has time to warn his wife and explain his desperate gesture to her. “She bursts into tears. She knows that the cursor is on her, that she is alone, hospitalized. She has lost a child and wonders what will become of the other. And more, Jean-Marie will be imprisoned”, explains Maître Chastant-Morand, the couple’s lawyer, invited on the set of It starts today, last September 12.

It is therefore separated that the Villemin couple continue their journey. Christine Villemin gives birth to her son, Julien, now 35 years old. Jean-Marie Villemin, he is condamned in 1993 to five years in prison, one of which was suspended. The couple will meet again and welcome two more children: Emeline and Simon. The family then moved to the Paris region and tried to resume a normal life.