Jenifer leaves the set of The Voice in the middle of filming: the non-broadcast sequence told by a talent

During the first episode of the cross-battles of The Voice All Stars broadcast Saturday night, it was the cold shower for Jenifer. The singer has delivered three battles against her fellow coaches and, unfortunately, her Talents have each time been eliminated from the competition. Jenifer was notably very affected by the departure of Al.Hy, his “absolute favorite all seasons combined“As she said before. The latter lost to Flo Malley of Patrick Fiori’s team, much to Jenifer’s surprise.”I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue“, she blurted out very moved. The singer then confided her annoyance:”I’m a little confused. I love you Flo, I absolutely shouldn’t react like that but I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed. There, it does not amuse me“.





Despite the very painful departure of her protege, Jenifer finally remained in her chair to continue the game. At least, that’s what viewers saw. Because in reality, the 38-year-old mother who was still pregnant with her third child during the shooting has indeed deserted the set of The Voice a long time, far too upset. “There is an interruption of filming, we all say that Jenifer needs to come to his senses, we do not know at all what is going on. We stay in our stands and we wait. We just tell ourselves that she will cool off. Jenifer was pregnant at that time in addition. Her hypersensitivity plus crazy hormones, guess what state she was in“, recounted Amalya, another Talent of Jenifer’s team, for Leisure TV.

Amalya was not however totally surprised by the reaction of her coach, as she is so aware of her special relationship with Al.Hy. “When I saw Al.Hy leave, the first thing I said to myself was, ‘Okay, there Jen, it’s not going to be okay. I suspected that Jenifer would lose her means, but not at this point. I knew she would be angry, that she would be extremely sad but when I saw the whole step unfolding I said to myself ‘oh yes, it is at this point‘”, added the candidate. Jenifer can still hope to see some of her Talents reach the semi-final. Response to the next cross-battles!