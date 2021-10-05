Ji-Sung Park … / England / Manchester United / SOFOOT.com

Traumatized by the Theater of Dreams.

Invited to speak in the official Manchester United podcast published this Sunday, the now retired Ji-sung Park was able to reflect on his time with the Red devils. After remarkable performances with PSV, the Korean arrived at Old Trafford in 2005 and quickly established himself as one of the favorites of the local public. To the point that a song to his glory is quickly composed in the spans of Mancunian. But the lyrics are awkward to say the least: “You might be a dog eater in your country, but it could be worse. ”



Almost ten years after his departure, Park urged fans to stop singing the song: “I know the United fans didn’t want to offend anyone with this song. But still, I still have to educate the fans and ask them to stop with this sentence, which now looks like an insult to Koreans. ” He then confided that this song already made him uncomfortable when he was still wearing crampons and that he had “Pity the young me who tried to overcome this discomfort that I felt at the time” . “I also feel responsible for the young people who are still discriminated against as Asians or Koreans, and who fight against this kind of discomfort” , he concluded.

