John Kerry refutes any “betrayal” but acknowledges a “lack of communication”

Invited as a special envoy for the climate, he donned the cloak of Secretary of State. John Kerry, guest this Monday evening of Maxime Switek and Ulysse Gosset on BFMTV, returned to the diplomatic crisis which has opposed France to the United States in recent weeks over the so-called submarine affair.

“We have a relationship with France which is so much greater than this event,” said the former secretary of state who refutes the term “treason”, preferring to refer to a “lack of communication” between the two countries.

The cancellation by Australia of a major contract for French submarines for the benefit of the United States last September sparked the ire of Paris, which had the French Ambassador to Washington recalled for “consultations”.





“Joe Biden wants to meet President Macron”

After a telephone exchange between the French president and his American counterpart, the two leaders agreed on a meeting at the end of October in Europe.

“Joe Biden wants to meet President Macron,” added the former US foreign minister.

“France is a great leader historically, she has written so many stories, we have written so many stories together,” continued the United States’ special envoy for the climate, “we share the values ​​of freedoms, of justice, a strong Europe, it is much stronger than the few disputes that we have had in recent days “.