Jonathan David close to joining Atlético

Author of a great start to the season with the LOSC, the Canadian striker Jonathan david could soon leave the Mastiffs to join a Spanish cador, which makes it his priority transfer window.

LOSC Mercato: Jonathan David gets closer to the champions of Spain

Arrived in the North in 2020 for 27 million euros, Jonathan David has since made the happiness of Lille supporters. This season, the former La Gantoise player even made a thunderous debut, with already 6 goals scored in Ligue 1, placing him top scorer in the championship tied with Gaëtan Laborde. Under contract until 2025 in Lille, the 21-year-old is coveted by the biggest European teams including Liverpool and Manchester United. If the two English clubs have been supervising the Canadian for some time, it is very likely that the latter will take a 360-degree turn, to join the Spanish championship, where theAtlético de Madrid makes her eyes soft.





The 2021 Liga champions are looking to rejuvenate their attacking sector and have already started contacts with the player’s entourage. As the journalist argues Gianluifi Dragone, insider of the Rojiblanco club, “Atlético Madrid’s sports management is following Lille’s Jonathan David very closely. The club’s relationship with the player is very good“. Antoine Griezmann’s club could thus activate this winter to agree a pre-contract to the player in order to enlist him next summer.

Atlético: Jonathan David in case of failure Vlahovic

If the Colchoneros are positioning themselves seriously to recruit the LOSC striker, it is also to compensate for a possible failure in the file Dusan Vlahovic. The Fiorentina striker has been the subject of great envy from Atlético since this summer, as well as other big English teams. If the file remained on stand-by after his club refused all Madrid proposals, a surprising announcement made today could revive everything. Florentine leaders have announced that their Serbian nugget will not extend to Viola, and will leave no later than the end of his contract in 2023.