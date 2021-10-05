Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brilliantly explains why LeBron James got it all wrong

It has been a long time since the NBA has escaped social issues. And so much the better! Discrimination, injustice, police violence, athletes no longer hesitate to speak out and take advantage of their influence to try to advance their country, their community. Pandemic requires, the news is mainly concentrated around the vaccine against COVID-19. Especially as the new season approaches. As a figure in the league, Lebron james was obviously invited to speak on the subject.

Very politically engaged, the King has remained more discreet on the issue. Before admitting that he had taken the two doses despite some skepticism. Just because the Los Angeles Lakers superstar fights inequality doesn’t mean she has to stand up for all causes. In other words, James has every right not to want to be too prominent. On the other hand, it tends to annoy Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Or not quite. What bothers the master of the “Sky Hook”, it is rather the way in which LeBron James repeats that it is not for him to encourage the population to be vaccinated, in the name of the freedom of each individual.

“We are all for freedom,” KAJ notes on her blog. “But not at the expense of others. This is why we are forced to put on a seat belt in the car, to wear a helmet on a motorbike, to take out insurance, to educate our children. “

“I admire LeBron and have affection for him. I have already praised him for his positions. But this time around, he’s completely wrong. To the point where it could cost lives, especially among the black community. “ “The rate of vaccine reluctance is high in our community. And blacks die much more from COVID-19 than whites. (…) 97% of deaths from the virus concern unvaccinated people. “

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also emphasizes that putting pressure is not always a negative aspect. Especially when it comes to combating discrimination. Or, in this case, to push communities to protect themselves to avoid thousands and thousands of additional deaths.

