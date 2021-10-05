Kate Middleton looks for fall: she recycles her favorite Zara dress

Returning from her trip to Northern Ireland with Prince William, Kate Middleton was out again on October 5, 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge left Kensington Palace and joined University College London for a new solo engagement. Always invested in the field of early childhood, the 39-year-old Briton went to meet researchers.

Kate Middleton pulled out her fall belongings and found her her Zara dress with a houndstooth print perfectly seasonal. A model that she accessorized with a pair of Boss pumps. This is not the first time that she has worn this dress, since it had already proven itself on the occasion of a previous outing in January 2020 in Bradford. This Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge had an appointment with the researchers in charge of a new study devoted to the development of children born in 2021. Named Children of the 2020s‘, this nation-wide study will follow the impact of the environment, the environment and the economic and social context on the development of recently born children, from their 9 months to their 5 years.





“Our early childhood shapes our adult lives and knowing more about the impacts of this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we can do as a society to improve our future health and happiness.“Kate Middleton commented, as reported Hello. “I am committed to supporting further research in this vital area and am delighted to meet all of those who initiated the study at this early stage.“

Herself a mother of three, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (8, 6 and 3 years old), Kate Middleton devotes a good part of her royal schedule to the theme of early childhood and has since several years now. We can say that this is even his main field of action in solo, with mental health and sport.