Kelly Vedovelli surprises Cyril Hanouna with a very daring remark! (VIDEO)

This Monday, October 4 during the show Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna was shocked by a daring remark from Kelly Vedovelli …
Like every night, Cyril Hanouna presented a new number of Do not touch My TV !, this Monday, October 4, 2021. The host, who returned to his clash with Sophie Tapie, a few days before the death of his father, asked his team of columnists how do you recognize a true friend? Kelly Vedovelli played the philosophers by asserting: “I think a friend is someone who knows how not to talk to you. He’s someone who knows how to feel your emotions, who has a good sense of friendship, and who says to himself, well, we are not embarrassed, we don’t talk to each other, we are there for each other, we are next to each other. We move forward together without speaking to each other, and we feel the person’s emotions ” .
Kelly Vedovelli talks about her vision of friendship …
“Emotion is something essential in friendship because without emotion, we do not move forward“, she added.”Two real friends can stay for hours in silence“, confirmed Valérie Benaïm.”There are certain words that we use on a daily basis and if we know our friend well, we feel that there is something that changes compared to usual and we say to ourselves’I’m going to go see this person, I’m not going to talk to her but I’m just going to be there for her, be present in her life and move forward together, and cross the lines“, added the columnist, compared immediately by Benjamin Castaldi to Jean-Claude Van Damme for this a little lunar outing. Cyril Hanouna, for his part, believed to see Isabelle Adjani there. The debate resumed and Gilles Verdez criticized the producer of TPMP not to answer his texts, he who considers himself his friend.
… Before daring to make an inappropriate remark to Cyril Hanouna!
The opportunity for Isabelle Morini-Boc, who celebrated the wedding of her son Guillaume this weekend, to abound in her direction, joined by Kelly vedovelli who therefore wanted to know to whom the troublemaker was responding by SMS. Cyril Hanouna then confessed: “To Matthieu Delormeau because he sent me a very nice message“. The columnist then dared:”Ah, so you gotta be sure?“, provoking the indignation of his colleagues on the set of TPMP. Shocked, the host of course took this outing as a joke: “We were talking about bar mitzvah a few moments ago, I hope that there aren’t too many rabbis watching us …“he quipped.
Do not touch My TV, to be found in full on the application myCANAL.