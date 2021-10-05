Kingdom Hearts’ Sora to wrap up Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster on October 19

The key to success

His name was chanted by many players. Sora is the 89th and last character to join the gallery of fighters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, thus closing the list of the second Fighters Pass of the fighting game released in December 2018. This merry fellow will come to the castagne without Goofy and Donald, but well armed with his famous Keyblade. As usual, Masahiro Sakurai took advantage of the 40 minutes or so of this presentation to describe in detail the gameplay of this newcomer who will join the game on October 19.

Unsurprisingly, Sora’s grip will be similar to that of other swordsmen already present in Ultimate Smash. We note for example that its high normal attack (up smash) looks like Link’s cyclone attack. The subtleties of sound gameplay will instead be found in his special attacks (on B), with the implementation of the trio of Blaze X, Lightning X and Glacier X spells, which will follow each other automatically and in that order each time they are used. On the travel side, it is important to note that Sora will have a feeling in hand very floating: Sakurai specifies indeed that it will be lighter than Marie, and therefore very easily ejectable from the arena.





Deceased clap

There is no Smash Direct without its bonus classifieds. The arrival of Sora will be accompanied by that of nine compositions from the Kingdom Hearts series, but without new arrangements for the occasion – except for the song Hand in Hand, reviewed for Sora’s victory pose by its composer Yoko Shimomura herself. Track Dearly Beloved – Swing Version will be automatically added to players who have music game save data Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories in their console. As for the stage taken from Kingdom Hearts, this is the Forgotten Fortress of Maleficent, theater of the climax of the first episode of the series released on PlayStation 20 years ago. Nintendo took advantage of this announcement to slip that the franchise would soon be brought to Switch.

New Mii costumes will also be available on October 19, featuring the octaling wig and Charbitre headgear from the Splatoon franchise. Another surprise, a costume with the armor of the Doom Slayer will be available for the Shooter fighter. Sora can be purchased individually or included in the latest Fighters Pass of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, alongside Min-Min, Steeve, Sephiroth, Pyra / Mythra and Kazuya. Everyone will receive an amiibo figure in 2022.