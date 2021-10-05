Kingdom Hearts: The Saga Comes To Switch, Details

Today was a special day for Super Smash Bros. players. Ultimate. Indeed, Masahiro Sakurai introduced the very last character of the roster before withdrawing his bow. As you have seen, this ultimate character is Sora, from the Kingdom Hearts license.

But this announcement hid another. Indeed, Masahiro Sakurai took advantage of the presentation of Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to announce that Kingdom Hearts saga coming soon to Switch. No date has been given yet, but we already know the list of titles that will be available: Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue, as well as Kingdom Hearts III. However, the arrival of these titles will not be done in the classic way.

Like Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version, Resident Evil VII or Hitman 3, Kingdom Hearts games will only be playable through Cloud Gaming. It will therefore be necessary to have a Switch, of course, but also and above all a solid and permanent connection to the Internet to take advantage of the legendary license. Still, the arrival of these titles will allow some players to discover Kingdom Hearts, a license bringing together the worlds of Disney and Square Enix.





