Koh-Lanta: An adventurer divorces and leaves France after the game, explanations …

Participate in Koh Lanta change a life. All the adventurers agree in saying it: in a period of survival, without the slightest comfort, with the hunger which is accentuated by the day and this need to be efficient on the tests, the limits of each one are pushed back as far as possible. . This is how after the shooting, back home, some people make radical decisions that turn their daily lives upside down. This is the case of Harry, adventurer of the very first season of Koh Lanta in 2001, who divorced right after gambling.

In interview for our colleagues from TV Mag, the former candidate of the famous survival game of TF1 is delivered. Twenty years after this crazy television experience, Harry has a new life. “I know that of participants have changed a lot of things in their personal and professional life after their adventure. I learned a lot about myself. In the Jewish tradition, it is said that we must learn every day until our last breath. I learned my limits and I identified my priorities“, he confides.





And to continue: “Actually I divorced in 2001 and left Marseille to live 14 years in Paris but Koh Lanta has nothing to do with it. In my profession, I am a scientific reference. Before participating, I was an international speaker, doing publications and conferences. I am passionate about my job, I love helping and fixing people.“

This divorce from his wife at the time has, according to him, no connection with his participation in Koh Lanta. And this romantic separation is not the only change he has made. After Marseille and Paris, he is now installed outside the borders. Indeed, Harry left France and settled in Morocco six years ago already. “I have a fairly quiet life with my job as a dental technician and, alongside, my activity as a tai chi master. It’s very zen, he says. I don’t have a TV at home but I have echoes on the show.“

Recall that Harry was eliminated just before reunification. After the departure of his comrade Gaël, to whom he was very close, he had asked his teammates to vote against him … which earned him to be “yelled at“by the producer of the time! Now, he has drawn a line on Koh Lanta, even if he hoped for a long time to make up for it in a second edition.