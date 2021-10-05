Koh-Lanta: An adventurer “yelled at by the producer” in off, this act which greatly displeased …

Koh Lanta celebrates its twentieth anniversary in this year 2021. Indeed, it was in 2001 that the very first season was broadcast on TF1, with Hubert Auriol at the helm. Among the adventurers of this edition, the big winner Gilles, the finalist Guénaëlle or even Harry, who gives his news to TV Mag. The opportunity for him to remember his Robinson Crusoe experience on the other side of the world.

He is now 64 years old, was 44 at the time and introduced himself as a dental technician based in Marseille. When he arrived on the island, Harry hadn’t imagined that the strategy aspect would have been so important. This is also what caused his loss in the game. Disconcerted by the departure of his comrade Gaël, the adventurer had asked his teammates to vote against him so that he could also be eliminated. “After the departure of Gaël and our defeat in the immunity test, I asked my Korok partners to quit the game. Apart from William, everyone voted against me and I was out just before reunification“, he recalls.





An act that did not please the production of the time. Indeed, 20 years later, Harry says he was lectured about his choice to leave. Koh Lanta : “The producer yelled at me because he saw me go to the final. On the one hand, I did not see myself winning and, on the other hand, I had left my company and my seven employees in Marseille. Reality had caught up with me in the end.” Today, he bitterly regrets this decision…

Besides, he dreamed of a second Koh Lanta, an All Stars season. “Because I liked living this adventure and I kept this frustration of having played badly. Coming back, I would have played differently, being more diplomatic and more strategic, he confides. I regret never having had this second chance but I understand the production. ALP has economic imperatives, the producers rely more on the very outstanding personalities who have been in the media.“If he was selected among 17,000 candidates during the castings of the very first season of the survival game of TF1, it is according to him because he represented” the 40-year-old, entrepreneur and father“. Today, production is focused, again from its point of view, on other profiles.”You have to be a bimbo, bodybuilder or have a very special character to arouse interest“, he concludes. In short, no next Koh Lanta for Harry a priori!