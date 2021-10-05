Konami launches a competition for indies to resuscitate some of its licenses (Goemon, Gradius, etc.) – News

Ah, the good old trick of the contest! How practical it is to avoid having to pay for the work of all the competitors while ensuring the luxury of being able to choose the best contributions. With the “Konami’s Action & Shooting Game Contest”, the Japanese publisher promises the competing studios to reward the best projects as follows: the Grand Prize, awarded to a single winner, will be accompanied by an envelope of 2 million yen (or 15,511.15 euros to be precise) accompanied by a trophy; while the five winners of the Outstanding Performance Prize will collect the tidy sum of 57,300 yen (exactly 444.36 euros), again accompanied by a trophy. The publisher nevertheless specifies that it intends to invest up to 30 million yen (232,620 euros) in a development fund for the games that will be marketed, and promises support in their production and their localization.





A list of 80 games is open for contribution, whether they are sequels or remakes. Among these, great classics of action and shooting games from the publisher’s catalog: Ganbare Goemon, Twinbee, Gradius, Knightmare, Yie Ar Kung-Fu or Star Soldier. The competition, sponsored by Konami and organized in collaboration with Shueisha Game Creators Camp, an independent game development aid project, will run until January 6, 2022. And here is the list of judging criteria released by Konami: