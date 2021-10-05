Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp and Charlotte Casiraghi reunited at Chanel

The Chanel presentation for the spring-summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection took place in Paris on Tuesday.

There were good people at Chanel. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the French fashion house organized the parade of its women’s ready-to-wear spring-summer 2022 collection. To discover the new pieces imagined by the artistic director Virginie Viard, some personalities had come to the event.

In the middle of the crowd, famous young ambassadors gathered in the front row of the show. There was Kristen Stewart in particular. The 31-year-old American actress, who sported Venetian blonde hair, looked very colorful in a pink tweed ensemble and black lace corset.





Lily-Rose Depp had also come to the presentation. Among other things, the face of the perfume Chanel N ° 5, the 22-year-old actress and model appeared with a beaming smile, posing in a low-cut black and yellow tweed dress.

Finally, there was also Charlotte Casiraghi, chic in a white dress with printed sleeves, and Elsa Zylberstein, at the top of elegance in a large checked coat. Top Soo Joo Park and rapper Kim Jennie were also invited to the event.

