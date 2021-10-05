Kylian Mbappé’s confidences on the arrival of Lionel Messi

What follows after this advertisement

This summer, Paris Saint-Germain did very well in terms of recruitment. With the arrivals of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the capital club has grown considerably by spending only € 60 million as transfer compensation. Obviously, the rookie who made the most talk is Messi. While everyone expected La Pulga to extend their contract at FC Barcelona, ​​the financial woes of the Blaugranas have ruined everything.

But since playing in Ligue 1, the Argentine has not yet found the right fuel. And above all, his agreement with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé remains perfectible. Will the three stars succeed in pooling their strengths to make Paris shine? If we had a small preview against Manchester City, the three men have not yet displayed a perfect agreement. However, in recent matches, we have seen more exchanges between the six-fold Ballon d’Or and Mbappé. The latter, during a long interview with The team, is also returned to the Messi case.





Mbappé ready to run for Messi

Before talking about the field, Mbappé admitted that he did not think he could one day evolve alongside the Argentinian. ” No ! I never imagined him coming here! He is one of the few players that I put in an “impossible that I play with him” box. For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona. I savor every moment next to him. “ Then, the 2018 world champion spoke about the ball. And if the MNM wants to shine, the three offensive cracks will have no choice according to number 7.

“When you only play with great players, you have to make concessions. You are no longer the only big player. “ And for his part, Mbappé said he was ready to make a beautiful one for Messi. “When you have Messi in your team, you know he has to do a little less to have more juice and be more lucid to score. So if you have to go, you go. There is no problem, it is an established hierarchy. Me, I agree to run when Messi is walking, no problem! It’s Messi, anyway! “ It remains to keep this promise over time.