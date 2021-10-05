Kylian Mbappé’s focus

What follows after this advertisement

Kylian Mbappé has had a hectic summer of 2021. Before his abortive transfer to Real Madrid, the Paris Saint-Germain striker had to manage a complicated Euro. Even before the start of the competition, there was his quarrel with Olivier Giroud. As a reminder, the new striker of AC Milan had implicitly criticized his team-mate for not passing the ball too much. An incident which did not put the Parisian in the best conditions since he went through the ordeal without scoring a single goal. Finally, the Ile-de-France has drawn the wrath of public opinion after his missed goal in the round of 16 against Switzerland.

A failure that the interested party described as ” black dot “ in his career in an interview with The team. On this occasion, Mbappé returned to all the hot topics that have punctuated the French news. Starting with his dispute with Olivier Giroud. “It dragged on, because people let it drag on. I’ll tell you the truth: the same evening, I was enraged, but two days later, I didn’t think about it anymore. I explained myself to him, I told him what I had to say to him, and then it was over ”. Today, Mbappé therefore swears that he no longer has a problem with Olivier Giroud.





Mbappé does not want to be a problem for the Blues

Better, while the Rossonero is no longer summoned by Didier Deschamps, Mbappé hopes that his elder will return to the selection to have a chance to become the top scorer in the history of the Blues (Giroud is at 46 goals, Thierry Henry at 51) . “If he returns to the France team, I will welcome him with open arms. He was very close to breaking Thierry Henry’s record, it would be a shame if he didn’t have the chance. “ Giroud will appreciate. Regarding his performance, the number 7 of PSG did not hide his face. “I was not as good as I should have been, I accept it, and I live with this failure, because it is going to serve me. “

On the other hand, if he accepts this observation of personal failure, Mbappé felt that his person was a problem for the fans, and even for certain elements of the France team. “This is what I was made to feel and this is what I felt. The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. (…) I never wanted to be a problem and I will never want to be a problem for the selection. “ The message has passed!