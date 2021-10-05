LaREM deputy Sylvain Maillard claims to have been a victim of identity theft

The majority deputy sees his name mentioned in the Pandora papers for having been linked to a structure in Seychelles.

The deputy LaREM and business manager Sylvain Maillard, pinned in the Pandora papers for having been linked to a structure in Seychelles, defended his “integrity” on Tuesday, claiming to have been “the victim of identity theft in 2010”.

In its Wednesday edition, the daily The world reveals that the elected of Paris was the partner up to 25% of a Seychellois shell company for the online sale of “Beyblade” tops imported from Asia, fashionable in playgrounds a few years ago years. Sylvain Maillard’s partner, the only one to have been found at the time, was convicted of counterfeiting and commercial damage in 2014.

“To question my integrity in this way is hurtful”

This partner himself assures the World to have used Sylvain Maillard’s passport, of which he had a copy, to create the company, without asking for his consent.





“I was abused and the victim of identity theft in 2010,” insists Sylvain Maillard in a press release. “To question my integrity in this way is hurtful and shocking,” he adds.

The parliamentarian criticizes in particular the “seductive title and the insinuations of this article” of World which according to him “only aims to cast shame on my reputation”.

Checks carried out by Bercy

Bercy has launched checks on the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned in the Pandora papers, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

The Pandora Papers revelations, which are based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies, uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

The opacity surrounding these companies located in countries or territories with very favorable taxation can be used to conceal financial assets and to evade the tax administration. According to the newspaper The world, 600 French people appear in the investigation of the Pandora papers.