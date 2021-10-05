Largest comet ever discovered is heading our way

The gigantic comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, probably the largest ever detected, will reach Saturn’s orbit in 2031. It would be a thousand times larger than a conventional comet.

Illustration of the giant comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (Image credits: NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / J. Da Silva)

The comet known as the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet (or C / 2014 UN271 in astronomical code), is at least 100 kilometers in diameter, about 1,000 times larger than a conventional comet. It’s so large that astronomers first believed it to be a dwarf planet, like Pluto, when it was discovered in June 2021.

Read also> Unpublished photos of Mercury taken by the Europe-Japan mission BepiColombo

Surprise for astronomers: the huge comet will reach Saturn in 2031

Bernardinelli-Bernstein is currently located in the Oort Cloud, a sort of vast dump of icy rocks that surrounds the solar system. It would be about 29 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun, or 29 astronomical units (AU), a perfectly harmless distance that represents several tens of billions of kilometers.





Except that a big surprise has just been announced publicly very recently by the astronomers who monitor it. Upon further analysis of the giant comet, they discovered that it is moving rapidly towards the solar system.. The comet is indeed crossing the cloud and heading towards the Sun, as evidenced by the glowing tail, or “coma”, which unwinds behind it.

Read also> Space: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 90 days of mission

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein moved away for 3.5 million years before coming back to us

Further estimates were therefore carried out and the verdict fell: the massive hundred-kilometer comet is expected to arrive near the planet Saturn in 10 years, in 2031, according to a new study. It will drop to 10.97 astronomical units from the sun, which will place it just outside of the ring giant’s orbit, the researchers say. It will then leave for the Oort cloud without getting any closer to Earth.

Although this distance makes visual observation impossible, astronomers are impatient with the idea of ​​scanning this massive comet with a telescope when it is closest to us. After modeling the Bernardinelli-Bernstein trajectory, astronomers studying it calculated that it last approached 3.5 million years ago, then approaching 18 astronomical units from the Sun. . When she leaves, it may be the only time that humanity has been able to approach it so closely.

Read also> NASA: The Lucy probe on its way to Jupiter

It is therefore a “new” comet, in the sense that humans have never laid eyes on it before.. The massive space object moved during these millions of years up to 40,000 astronomical units of distance, in the heart of the Oort cloud, before coming back towards us. Its further examination in 2031 could help scientists better understand the chemical makeup of the early solar system.

Source: Space.com