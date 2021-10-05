Le Goncourt 2021: the second selection and a change of regulations

The members of the Goncourt academy revealed their second selection on Tuesday, October 5. At the same time, they organized an extraordinary general assembly which gave rise to two modifications in the internal regulations. These changes were motivated by the controversy launched on September 21 by France Inter. The radio had revealed that Camille Laurens, juror of Goncourt who had made a severe criticism of Postcard in The world, was the companion of François Noudelmann. However, the two books deal with the same theme, the history of a Jewish lineage in the 20th century.e century.

Thus, the members of the Goncourt academy announce that “The works of the spouses, companions or close relatives of the members of the jury cannot be accepted. It is up to the academician concerned, if necessary, to inform the company of the existence of such proximity”. “This is why the name of François Noudelman has automatically disappeared from this second list”, specifies to Weekly Books the president of the jury, Didier Decoin.





In addition, and for “respect the secrecy of the vote, including their own vote”, the 10 jurors for the Goncourt Prize “who maintain a literary column in a media refrain from chronicling the works which appear in the selection as long as these works appear there”. If this rule is official from this day, it has not affected Anne Berest who is still maintaining herself in the race. Less fortunate, Philippe Jaenada, Lilia Hassaine or Patrice Franceschi were not selected.

The Goncourt Academy, chaired by Didier Decoin, is made up of Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, Pascal Bruckner, Paule Constant, Patrick Rambaud, Tahar Ben Jelloun, Camille Laurens, Françoise Chandernagor, Philippe Claudel and Pierre Assouline

The four finalists will be announced on October 26. On November 3 will be unveiled, at Drouant, the name of the successor of Hervé Le Tellier, winner in 2020 for The anomaly (Gallimard).

The second selection: