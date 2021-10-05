Leïla Bekhti, Yseult… shower of stars at the L’Oréal Paris fashion show with a view of the Eiffel Tower (PHOTOS)

The stars were numerous this Sunday to attend or be on the catwalk of the L’Oréal Paris fashion show. Leïla Bekhti, Yseult, Helen Mirren… We show you everything!
This Sunday, October 3, the stars were numerous on the square of human rights in Paris. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, a very symbolic L’Oréal Paris fashion show took place, an inclusive event promoting singularity, femininity and feminism. The muses of the brand such Leïla Bekhti were of course present for this fourth L’Oréal Paris parade, in full calendar of the Parisian fashion week.
First appearance of Yseult at the L’Oréal Paris fashion show
She is a committed singer. At the end of June, Yseult announced that it had been chosen by L’Oréal Paris to join its team of international ambassadors. “I am very proud to be able to share a message of peace, love, inclusion and self-acceptance thanks to L’Oréal Paris. Being a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris gives me the impression that borders beauty is lifted. It means that my voice matters, that the voices of all women matter and most importantly, that the voices of women like me are heard. It is a message of confidence. self: believe in yourself, never give up and trust your sisters “, confided in a press release the singer of 26 years victim of grossophobia. This parade therefore had a lot of meaning for Yseult, sometimes criticized for her uncompromising commitments, who thus marched on the square of Human Rights (renamed for the occasion square of Human and Women’s Rights).
Leïla Bekhti, L’Oréal Paris muse and regular at fashion shows
Among the other muses of the house, Leïla Bekhti, the actress mother of three young children, illuminated the catwalk. Alongside Tahar Rahim’s companion, other stars have also caused a sensation, starting with Helen Mirren. Firecracker hair, ultra-made-up eyes and wedge shoes, the actress who was hard to recognize was unanimous with the public. Model Noémie Lenoir, actress Aishwarya Rai, Amber Heard mum since April or Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were also part of this committed party. They can be found in our slideshow at the top of the article or by clicking here.