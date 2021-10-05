Lizzie Deignan will receive a bonus equivalent to the male winner, paid by her Trek-Segafredo team

Trek-Segafredo has decided to pay bonuses equivalent to those received by the men to its riders, on all the races of the season.

While Sonny Colbrelli pocketed € 30,000, paid by the organizer, for her victory at Paris-Roubaix, the winner of the first women’s edition of the Hell of the North, Lizzie Deignan, received only € 1,535 for his triumph over the Hell of the North. To counter this disparity, the Trek-Segafredo team will pay the difference with the men’s bonus to its rider, who won after a solitary breakaway of 82 kilometers.

If the organization of a first women’s Paris-Roubaix was a first positive step for the development of women’s cycling, the bonuses paid to runners are still much lower than those reserved for their male counterparts. The total bonuses paid to runners in the last edition of the Hell of the North amounted to € 91,000, compared to € 7,005 for women.

Lizzie Deignan, the first runner to win on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, was to receive € 1,535 for her victory. But his team decided to pay him a bonus equivalent to that received by Sonny Colbrelli, a practice now usual for Trek-Segafredo, which harmonizes the female and male bounties in each race and for each rider. “Women deserve as much as men and Trek-Segafredo is therefore committed to ensuring that its runners receive the same premiums, hoping that in the future, the organizers will pay equivalent prices”, the team’s communications department told franceinfo: sport.





The Briton is not the only rider on the American team to benefit from this rebalancing of premiums. Her teammate Elisa Longo-Borghini, third in Roubaix, will receive € 15,000 instead of the € 760 planned by the organizers, and the French Audrey Cordon-Ragot, eighth, will receive € 1,300, almost € 1,000 more than the amount granted for his position.