Loana deprived of seeing her granddaughter: shocking revelations about her daughter Mindy

Some people may have forgotten it, but Loana is a mother. Shortly after entering the show Loft Story in 2001, Paris Match had revealed that the star at the time had a little girl, Mindy, left to the DDASS. Between them, the relationship has always been very complicated and it turns out to be getting worse and worse.

The star, who made her comeback recently after hitting rock bottom, has revealed all contact is severed. “She wants to stay in her corner and doesn’t want to look like her mother. She doesn’t want to have any more contact with me. When you are told: ‘I don’t want to see you!’ We are not going to insist either. I feel like I have the plague. I am not an outcast! After a while, you have to stop! Even if it’s a member of your family who keeps telling you that she doesn’t want to see you because she doesn’t want to be like you, we let it go“, she blurted out here is, certainly very touched by this tragic situation.





Tired, sad and hopeless, the star diagnosed with bipolar has therefore decided to draw the line on her child and confides: “I erased her phone number altogether like that at least, I’m sure I won’t call her back!“And adds, fatalist:”I suffered enough that I didn’t bring her up and watch her grow up. Now she pushes me away, I cried enough, tortured my brain and my heart so now I’d rather move on. “

Another heartbreaking revelation, Loana tried to see her granddaughter born on June 22, 2017, to no avail. Mindy’s response to this request was final: “She said, ‘No, you’ll never see her.’“Loana who has never hidden that Mindy had not been a desired child, now hopes to nurture. She declares, lucid:”I would love to have a baby, she confides. If I actually meet someone. I’m already 44 years old, I have to find Prince Charming quickly (laughs)! I still have this lack of not having seen my daughter grow up. It will never replace her, of course! ”