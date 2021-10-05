Loana does 3some cleaning after her stay in a psychiatric hospital

Loana has experienced many hardships in recent months and has come a long way! After a real descent into hell and a stay in a psychiatric hospital, the one who won season 1 of “Loft Story” tries to get her life back in hand.

Loana wants to take her life back in hand

“Everything is fine considering that I am taking my treatment because I have bipolar disorder. My condition has stabilized. I no longer have manic or depressive phases, so I live my life like a normal person, ”she said in an interview with the magazine“ Here ”recently.

Regarding those around her, Loana has ejected her bad relationships and is being “closely watched”! Eryl Prayer, his best friend known to be the doppelganger of singer Elvis Presley, is very caring. The pair works together and continues their tour across France. A new job that allows the ex-lofteuse to recover financially as well.

“I live on this,” she admits. Our job is very random, there are months when I don’t earn anything. For now, what brings me the most are concerts. We do 50/50. We always share everything, expenses and income ”.

Eryl Prayer watches over Loana

And when she’s not on stage, Loana lives with Eryl Prayer and his wife! A three-way home that apparently works. “I had to leave my apartment in Paris. The owner wanted to recover it to live there. I was disappointed ! I was so good, I had been there for a year and a half. What is good is that I am not alone, it is perhaps not worse ”.

She continues: “maybe that’s how I manage to recover better, by being surrounded”, underlines Loana before saying concerning Eryl Prayer: “He’s a master sergeant! No, he’s adorable. He watches over me, he helps me with my papers, he takes me to the doctor. He is really present ”.





A three-way cohabitation

If the roommate is going well enough, Eryl Prayer’s wife was not convinced at first. “I get along very well with his sweetheart. At first she was a little scared, that’s for sure. But we are in a house: I am on the first floor and he is on the ground floor. We love each other! Says Loana, who has become friends with Eryl Prayer’s wife.

“They look like twins, we like the same things, the same food, the same clothes… We became friends. It doesn’t bother her at all. On the contrary, she said to me: ‘at least when you’re there, you can watch him!’ Everything is going well, ”she concludes.

Loana became a TV icon in 2001 by winning the first French reality TV show, Loft Story, on M6. Born in 1977 in Cannes, Loana experienced a delicate youth between a violent father and a fragile mother.

She has a brother to take care of when her father leaves home. His success during the show Loft Story in 2001, followed by millions of fans, shows a woman. She made her dreams come true by founding her clothing brand in 2002. She’s on two reality TV shows, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! for TF1, then The Angels of reality TV for NRJ12. In addition, Loana made an album in 2011. A year later, she became a columnist for the show. The Mag, on NRJ12.

On the sentimental side, in 2001, Loana released an autobiography, Miette, the existence of her daughter, Mindy, given to social services. Famous for her relationship with Jean-Edouard during the reality TV show, she fails to find love. Over time, she slips into discomfort and makes several suicide attempts. In 2013, Loana was in a relationship with her companion Frédéric Cauvin but the couple broke up in 2016. In March 2017, she formalized her affair with Phil Storm, model. But in September 2017, the couple separated. In the weeks and months to come, Objeko will be sure to tell you about the latest news from Loana.



