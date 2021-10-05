Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at a bargain price

If you are looking for a high quality gaming keyboard, the Logitech brand is a benchmark in the field. The G512 model is available with a 45% promotion! A great opportunity to equip yourself with a very good accessory while saving money.

PC gamers invest large sums in order to own the latest gaming equipment. To increase responsiveness, statistics and measure up against the best, it is generally customary to invest in a major brand gaming mouse and keyboard specially designed for the genre. Today, Amazon offers a nice reduction on the G512 model by offering it at the price of 64 € instead of 119 €.

Buy Logitech G512 gaming keyboard for 64 €

Choosing the right keyboard is therefore very important and in the world of gaming, two schools clash: mechanical keyboards and standard keyboards. It is true that mechanical keyboards have a reputation for making more noise than the so-called “classic” keyboards known as membrane keyboards. Nevertheless, they have a much better solidity and enjoy precise, reliable and easily accessible controls. In addition, the frame of these models is often very solid and designed to last.

A reliable, solid and responsive gaming keyboard

This keyboard is notably equipped with a brushed aluminum plate which gives it an appearance that is at the same time refined, solid and modern. With its mechanical switches, this keyboard will offer you tactile and sound feedback with rapid activation. Not only will you be reactive, but you can also rely on your instincts and your feelings to react to all situations.





The G512 is equipped with mechanical keys and fitted with GX Blue Clicky-type switches. ” ‘In addition to the aluminum plate that adorns the keyboard, you also have a USB socket located next to the cable. A good way to quickly put and remove a USB key without having to look for a free socket on your PC.

You will be able to configure the lights of your keyboard thanks to the RGB system which can be optimized via the G Hub software. This same software also allows you an advanced mapping of the keys to maximize the comfort of use and your playing experience. Note: you can also save several profiles on this keyboard in order to juggle them and adapt to the different games you play. .

