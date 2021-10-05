More

    Lopez made a strong decision with Petkovic before FC Nantes

    Can Vladimir Petkovic feel the wind turning after only two months on the bench of the Girondins de Bordeaux? After a complicated start to the season marked in particular by a 16th place in L1 and a last defeat with a final score in Monaco (0-3), the former Switzerland coach retains all the confidence of Gérard Lopez. It is Sud Ouest which affirms it in its edition of the day.

    “The fact remains that after the international break it will nevertheless be necessary to show much more solidity, particularly in the defensive field, since Bordeaux is currently the worst defense in Ligue 1, tied with Clermont,” adds the Girondins4Ever site.

    Response during the next three Ligue 1 matches against FC Nantes, FC Lorient and Stade de Reims, ie as many clubs which seem to “play the same championship” as the FCGB.

    Despite the delicate start to the season for the Girondins de Bordeaux, Gérard Lopez has reinforced his coach Vladimir Petkovic on the bench of the Aquitaine club. The former Switzerland coach will therefore be in place against FC Nantes.

