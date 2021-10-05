Lord of the Rings: one of the Orcs is Peter Jackson’s revenge against a producer

Elijah Wood, who plays Frodo in the Peter Jackson films, recently revealed that one of the Orcs in the trilogy was made to look like … Harvey Weinstein!

As the Peter Jackson trilogy turns 20, Hobbit performer Frodo Saquet Elijah Wood recently spoke about his Lord of the Rings memories on the podcast microphone. Armchair Expert.





He returned to the many pre-production and financing problems encountered by Jackson, and in particular his quarrels with producer Harvey Weinstein (now sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual harassment and rape).



The pact



Indeed, when the New Zealand filmmaker was about to start his great Quest for the Ring in the 90s, Weinstein was still at the head of the production company Miramax, which was initially supposed to finance The Lord of the Rings, and who wanted to impose unacceptable conditions on Peter Jackson. One movie instead of three, a drastically cut budget, and the threat of being replaced by a John Madden or Quentin Tarantino (according to IndieWire).

In order to save his project, thanks to a few pirouettes, Peter Jackson ended up succeeding in leaving the fold of Miramax and finding the sufficient budget with New Line Cinema. But he did not forget what Harvey Weinstein had tried to impose on him.

As Elijah Wood tells it at the microphone of Armchair Expert, the director would indeed have decided to take his revenge on the producer by creating an Orc mask with his effigy in the trilogy:

“It’s funny”, remembers the actor, “this was recently brought up because Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd [ndlr : respectivement interprètes de Merry et Pippin] have their own podcast, ‘The Friendship Onion’. They were chatting with Sean Astin [ndlr : interprète de Sam] of his first memory when he arrived in New Zealand. He had seen those Orc masks. And one of those masks – I remember it perfectly – was made to look like Harvey Weinstein like some kind of arm of honor. “

“I think we can talk about it today, the guy is in jail”, adds the actor. “F *** him!”

One question remains, however: among the very many Orcs who populate the trilogy of Peter Jackson, which one was inspired by Harvey Weinstein? Is he an Uruk-hai from Saruman, a Goblin from Moria, or a Soldier from Mordor?

