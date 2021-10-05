Loto FDJ result of Monday, October 4, 2021: online draw

The week starts again with a potential gain of 4 million euros for Loto players. This Monday, October 4, 2021, how about winning the jackpot and being part of the very selective list of Loto millionaires? Since January 1, 2021, 34 players have become millionaires in the Loto, will there be a lucky 35th at the end of this draw of the day? Find all the results available from 8:50 p.m.

Update 04/10/2021 at 8:50 p.m.: the draw took place but without a winner, but 1 winner wins € 156,281

The Loto du jour draw allowed 500,000 players to win at least one reimbursement from their grid. However, no grid was winning at rank # 1 and the biggest winner touched € 156,281. The next Loto draw will involve the sum of 5 million euros on Wednesday, October 5, 2021. In addition to this big winner, another player from the 2nd draw option has won € 100,000, the entire additional prize pool .

The last draw took place this Saturday, October 2, 2021. After an evening without a winner, the jackpot amount of 3 million euros was not won despite more than 800,000 winning grids in total on French territory. Among these players, if most could only have access to the simple reimbursement of their grid, others on the other hand managed to keep smiling throughout the evening, and more. In fact, the Loto raffle once again rewarded ten players with a check for € 20,000 and then, finding the 5 correct numbers, one lucky person left richer by € 239,000, he is the biggest winner of this evening.

Today, for 4 million euros, a new Loto draw and a new result will be pronounced, stay tuned!

Play a Loto FDJ grid online or at a point of sale before 8:15 p.m. this Monday evening

Will this new Loto evening end with a new millionaire drawn? This Monday, play one or more grids online or at a point of sale at the fixed price of € 2.20. The most regular and seasoned players will be able to try their luck with variants such as the 2d draw option or the game taking with multiple Loto grids.





Whatever your method of playing Loto, know that you will only have until 8:15 p.m. to complete your grid, after which it will be too late to participate.

€ 5,000,000 day time min dry To play

Loto FDJ draw result: the winning numbers published free of charge from 8:50 p.m.

The announcement of the winning numbers for this Loto draw on Monday, October 4, 2021 will be made from 8:50 p.m. The two winning combinations associated with Loto codes without forgetting the complete winnings report which will be published and made available to you 100% free of charge.

If you want to access this information and find all the Loto results, stay connected to our Tirage-Gagnant.com website.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions regarding the Loto FDJ draw

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot for this Monday, October 4, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot this Monday evening amounted to 4 million euros, a jackpot that has increased since two draws which did not make a big winner at rank # 1.

Until when can we play a Loto grid tonight?

You will be able to play a Loto grid until 8:15 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021. For that, you will have to tick boxes for € 2.20 (single grid) or else € 3 for a grid including the 2nd draw option .

At what time will the Loto draw result be posted online today?

The result of the Loto draw will be made available to you from 8:50 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021. The two winning combinations will be published at the same time as well as the Loto codes and the payout table.