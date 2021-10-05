Lucas and Théo Hernandez tell about their first steps in selection

What follows after this advertisement

For the first time since their debut for the youngsters of Atlético de Madrid, Lucas (25) and Théo Hernandez (23) will be in the selection together. A pride for the two brothers. “I was fishing when I found out. I saw my name in the defenders and I did not see my brother’s. I told myself that it will be for another time. But, I saw that he was in circles, I called him direct. I asked him not to hurt himself until Monday. I really wanted to be with him, we talked about it as a family. Everyone was moved, even if this is not the first time in the history of the France team. It’s a pleasure to be with my brother, you couldn’t really imagine that. Dreaming of reaching the Blues together is exceptional, you have to take advantage of it. For the family, it’s unique because it’s all about happiness and fun. We are going to do our first training together today, it will be different (…) I missed his first. I was disappointed. But vis-à-vis the group, we try not to be too together to integrate, especially Theo. He does it well. He is very close to people, like me ”, Lucas explained.

Sparkling on the left wing of AC Milan, Theo Hernandez notably returned to his difficult childhood which forged it to get there. “It’s the work that paid off. We didn’t have an easy childhood, that’s what made us strive to be professional football players. It’s a time to take advantage of that. As a youngster, at Atlético de Madrid, we were able to play together, but we had taken different paths. Getting together here is amazing. You have to say thank you to my mother, she was always there, she took us to training and followed us everywhere ”.





“We are brothers, but we remain teammates”

While they can both play at the same position, Lucas and Theo Hernandez have spoken about this competition. The defender of Bayern Munich in particular recalled that he could also evolve in the axis. “These are the coach’s choices, I’m here for the team. Above all, I’m here to win. If it’s on the left, I’d be there 100%. If it’s in central defense, I would be there 100%. Above all, I have the win in me, I want to win. There is the League of Nations to go and find ”, he recalled. For its part, the Rossonero indicates that it has “Not played too much in the midfield, but if I am asked to play there, I will play there. But I can mainly play sideways. The difference is, my brother can do both. If I’m on the bench, it doesn’t matter. I am mainly there to work. ”

Finally, the two brothers recalled that they were first teammates on the field. “We are brothers, but we remain teammates. The whole team wants to win, not just the two of us. These are unique moments, but when the match starts, we will be united and we will row in the same direction ”, explains Lucas. “In the field, there are no friends. But it’s the coach who will decide if we will both play. Me too, I have the win. I want to win everything, when I lose I’m not good, I don’t like it. But it is valid for all players. But it’s true that for my brother, winning is too much ”, Theo joked.