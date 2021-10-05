Lucas Hernandez: “We need Mbappé” in the France team

The long interview given by Kylian Mbappé to The team, this Tuesday, in which he explains having felt the impression of being a problem for the France team at the Euro – “The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. “ – had fallout until Clairefontaine, where the Blues are currently reunited. Asked about the subject this Tuesday at a press conference, Lucas Hernandez and Raphaël Varane have variously mentioned it.
Lucas Hernandez: “Already one of the executives”
If the defender of Bayern Munich firmly defended the Parisian striker, evacuating any idea of discomfort within the group, the speech of the neo-Mancunien was more timid. “I did not experience this moment at the Euro, Hernandez said, referring to the criticisms that Mbappé would have been the subject of internally. I saw it 100% integrated. He wanted to play this Euro and win it, like all players. The elimination was a huge blow to everyone. Kylian is a huge player. Everyone loves him here. He is highly respected. He is a very young player but already one of the executives. We’re all with him, we need him. He must know that he is a unique player and that the France team needs him. With him, we’ll try to do a lot more. “
Varane: “We leave no one behind”
In his capacity as vice-captain, Varane held a more neutral speech, without citing the name of his partner, but just as unifying: “In the group, it’s pretty clear: immediately after the match, we are together. When things go well and not so well, we take responsibility together. We do not leave anyone behind, it is our mentality and our philosophy, we are not going to change it. “ Also questioned by a Spanish colleague on the future of Mbappé possibly at Real Madrid, the former Madrilenian subtly avoided getting wet: “Stay or go (from PSG), it is he who knows it. He’s got his head on his shoulders, clearly he knows what he wants. It is not my role to advise him. “