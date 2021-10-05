Lucas Hernandez: “We need Mbappé” in the France team

Varane: “We leave no one behind”

In his capacity as vice-captain, Varane held a more neutral speech, without citing the name of his partner, but just as unifying: “In the group, it’s pretty clear: immediately after the match, we are together. When things go well and not so well, we take responsibility together. We do not leave anyone behind, it is our mentality and our philosophy, we are not going to change it. “ Also questioned by a Spanish colleague on the future of Mbappé possibly at Real Madrid, the former Madrilenian subtly avoided getting wet: “Stay or go (from PSG), it is he who knows it. He’s got his head on his shoulders, clearly he knows what he wants. It is not my role to advise him. “